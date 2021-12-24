100 years ago: Normal issues meal tickets to 48 men

100 years ago

Dec. 24, 1921: The Town of Normal issued 20-cent meal tickets to 48 men who were down on their luck and spent the night at City Hall. A few refused, saying they had some money of their own. Mayor Foulk started the move as an experiment and will keep it going for a few days.

75 years ago

Dec. 24, 1946: Normal’s Christmas tree, at Broadway and Beaufort, was lit for the ninth consecutive year. And there was a Christmas party for kids at the Normal Theater. Also, the grand prize for outdoor home decorating goes to Mrs. E. D. Lakin, 1302 Elmwood Road in Bloomington.

50 years ago

Dec. 24, 1971: A thief apparently had second thoughts about his crime and returned a “stolen” belt to the editor of this paper. The editor turned it over to police along with the thief’s note expressing the remorse. But the store never missed the belt; it had no record of the alleged theft.

25 years ago

Dec. 24, 1996: For weeks, a debate has raged over whether the local cable company should keep WGN, the Chicago superstation. Today it was decided: TCI will keep WGN. But Odyssey, a religious channel, will be dropped.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.