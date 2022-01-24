100 years ago: Normal firemen fight through hottest and coldest fire in months

100 years ago

Jan. 24, 1922: Normal firemen fought their hottest – and coldest - fire in many months today at the W. E. Laskey’s garage, 708 West Beaufort. The garage was destroyed, and three vehicles were burned. The fire apparently started when a man held his gasoline-soaked gloves over a fire.

75 years ago

Jan. 24, 1947: The Optimist Club of Normal plans to sponsor a playground this summer. The details, including location, have not been finalized. Fundraising will begin with a Feb. 7 basketball game between U High and Morris. Proceeds from the gate will go to the Optimists.

50 years ago

Jan. 24, 1972: Three IWU coeds, all 18, were killed in a head-on collision with a semi-trailer rig at Atlanta. Ann Springer of Stanford was the only local victim. Witnesses said the coeds’ car went out of control on icy Route 66, crossed the median, and collided with the truck.

25 years ago

Jan. 24, 1997: The Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board accused embattled state Supreme Court Chief Justice James Heiple of Pekin of disreputable conduct. He will have to face a hearing. Heiple is accused of using his position to try to avoid a traffic ticket. He eventually pleaded guilty.

