100 years ago: new Washington St. underpass opens at Illinois Central tracks

100 years ago

Oct. 27, 1921: The new Washington Street underpass opened at the Illinois Central tracks. Its opening helps to soften the sharp lines between the city’s east and west sides. The underpass is open to motorized traffic and streetcars, and will keep traffic moving while trains are stopped.

75 years ago

Oct. 27, 1946: Bloomington Postmaster Carter Pietsch is promoting an air mail test. Next Friday, patrons can mail an envelope to a foreign capital for a dime, and get their envelope back by return mail. It’s part of a national campaign to show how fast international air mail works.

50 years ago

Oct. 27, 1971: Dr. Raymond Baxter has died at age 63. He was involved in public health on the city, county and state levels. He was an Army veteran, and came out of private practice to accept the directorship of the McLean County Health Department. in 1967.

25 years ago

Oct. 27, 1996: Fairbury City Hall, the “grand old lady,” has won a spot in the National Register of Historic Places. A plaque was unveiled at the building this weekend to note the designation. The building was built in 1892 in the Italianate style. Its clock tower was added in 1912.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.