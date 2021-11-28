100 years ago: New Bloomington Consistory Temple opens to Masonic community

100 years ago

Nov. 28, 1921: Bloomington’s new Consistory Temple opens to the Masonic community today. The massive structure (now the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts) was completed and furnished at a cost of $700,000 (over $10.3 million in modern-day dollars). Several banquets are planned for this week.

75 years ago

Nov. 28, 1946: The FBI is getting involved in this week’s wreck of a TP&W train near El Paso. Local authorities have called the wreck “obvious sabotage." Tracks had been tampered with and one man was slightly injured. The railroad has been strikebound since October of last year.

50 years ago

Nov. 28, 1971: Plans were unveiled for a new shopping center in Pontiac. Vermillion Plaza will be built at the junction of highways 66 and 116, and should be ready for stores to move in next summer. The anchor stores will be W.T. Grant, Super Value Foods, and Spurgeon’s.

25 years ago

Nov. 28, 1996: Haney Plumbing is rebuilding at 406 W. Washington St., site of a spectacular fire last Aug. 22. Twin City Hydramatic, a tenant of Haney’s, is also back in business, but in Normal. Joe Haney said he considered quitting after the fire but decided he likes the work.

