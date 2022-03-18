100 years ago: Negotiations in progress regarding coal

100 years ago

March 18, 1922: Negotiations are in progress, but chances don’t look good for avoiding another coal strike. In Bloomington, the city has been stockpiling 17 carloads of coal at the water pumping station. Veterans from local organizations unloaded 12 carloads yesterday.

75 years ago

March 18, 1947: The Logan County Airport Commission is negotiating for land for an airport 1½ miles northeast of Lincoln. The site adjoins land that could be used for expansion later. Plans call for a 3,500-foot north-south runway, plus two diagonal strips 3,040 and 3,000 feet long.

50 years ago

March 18, 1972: Chenoa Police Chief James Kauffman resigned after 10 months. He had been suspended for two days for missing work. In a letter of resignation, Kaufmann branded the decision to suspend him “immature supervision” and said he didn’t get a chance to defend himself.

25 years ago

March 18, 1997: Bloomington Police Chief Tim Linskey announced his retirement after 27 years on the force. He began as a rookie cop and served as chief for almost five years. Dick Ryan was named as Linskey’s replacement. Linskey and his wife will retire to Florida.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.