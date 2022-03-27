100 years ago: Nation's coal miners announce strike

100 years ago

March 27, 1922: The nation’s coal miners have announced they will go on strike April 1st. Local concerns saw it coming and have stockpiled coal as well as they could. This will be the last week for coal trains on the C&A; layoffs have already begun in the Bloomington shops.

75 years ago

March 27, 1947: It is time for spring play productions at area high schools. U High seniors will present “Shirt Sleeves.” Carlock juniors will perform the comedy “Here Comes Patricia;” and Chenoa juniors will present “Don’t Darken My Door.” All plays are this Friday night.

50 years ago

March 27, 1972: General Telephone of Illinois has selected its new president. Robert W. Shaffer will come from Gen Tel’s California operation and start work in a month. He has been in the phone business since 1948. He replaces William Rowland, who took a job in Hawaii.

25 years ago

March 27, 1997: Illinois Water Survey inspectors visited the proposed 840-acre low-level nuclear waste dump site near Ellsworth. Unlike the community meetings, the visit only drew a handful of curious residents. Inspectors drew no conclusions, saying it is years too early for that.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.