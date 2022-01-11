100 years ago: Murder in hobo jungle

100 years ago

Jan. 11, 1922: There was a murder in the hobo jungle at the “wye,” a railroad junction south of town, two weeks ago. Police are looking for two men who shot Le Roy Gill, who died of his wounds a few days later. The search spread to Springfield and authorities there are on the alert.

75 years ago

Jan. 11, 1947: Striking workers on the TP&W Railroad voted to end all picketing after a federal judge restrained them from interfering with trains. The order follows an incident at Sheldon, in eastern Illinois. The strike by thirteen unions has been violent at times, including sabotage and fatalities.

50 years ago

Jan. 11, 1972: We have a winner. Bernice Howard predicted that Evergreen Lake would be full at 1:04 p.m. Monday. She was close enough to win. The first water ran over the spillway at three o’clock. She wins the $100 prize offered by the Pantagraph for the most accurate guess.

25 years ago

Jan. 11, 1997: Lincoln College is building student housing on its Normal campus. The first building opened this week, with two more in the works. Each structure is an apartment house that can hold 48 students. They are furnished, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms per apartment.

