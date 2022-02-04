100 years ago: Mrs. Mary Fults of Waynesville dies

100 years ago

Feb. 4, 1922: Another link with pioneer days is lost with the passing of Mrs. Mary Fults, 96, of Waynesville. She was thought to be the oldest resident of DeWitt County. Her family came west from Indiana when she was 4 and settled near Blue Grass Point west of Waynesville.

75 years ago

Feb. 4, 1947: Attorneys Paul Schillinger and Dewey Montgomery have formed a law firm, which will operate from the Roland’s building in downtown Bloomington. Schillinger passed his bar exam Jan, 20, having graduated from law school at Northwestern University.

50 years ago

Feb. 4, 1972: A major urban renewal project has begun to make way for the new courthouse. Entire blocks are being razed between Main, Center, Olive and Front streets. The businesses that used to operate there have been bought out, although some contested their prices in court.

25 years ago

Feb. 4, 1997: Towanda village officials rejected a state proposal to install gates at two rail crossings. The tradeoff would be to close a third one, and the village doesn’t want that. There was a fatal accident at a crossing last year. The victim apparently didn’t know a train was coming.

