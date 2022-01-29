100 years ago: Mrs. Daniel Stewart killed in house fire in Anchor

100 years ago

Jan. 29. 1922: Three widows lived in a house in Anchor. It caught fire, and Mrs. Daniel Stewart was killed. She was about 80 years old and was the widow of wealthy Anchor landowner Daniel Stewart. The other ladies, who shared a bedroom, escaped in their nightclothes.

75 years ago

Jan. 29, 1947: Businessman Louis Hildebrandt has retired. And a committee to explore formation of a businessmen’s association arose from his retirement dinner. The first two needs cited were more parking space downtown and promotion of Normal as a community.

50 years ago

Jan. 29, 1972: General Telephone is delivering new phonebooks in its service area. There are some changes worth noting. This is the first phonebook to show 911 as the official number for police, fire and ambulance. And rural numbers are listed with city listings instead of separately.

25 years ago

Jan. 29, 1997: Twenty-seven city bus drivers were honored for their safe driving records in 1996. But Steve Chaffin got some special mention. Chaffin has driven a bus for 20 years without causing an accident. Others have gone for several years, but Chaffin leads the group.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.