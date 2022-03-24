100 years ago: Mrs. Adaline Walker Pepple laid to rest

100 years ago

March 24, 1922: Mrs. Adaline Walker Pepple, 49, of Normal was laid to rest near Hudson. She died in a fire at her home at 204 N. Walnut St. Her husband died last November. The family had lived here for the past 20 years after moving here from Kansas.

75 years ago

March 24, 1947: Al Vail of Anchor has invented the Shadograph, a device for use in high school and college basketball games. Several units are in use in small town gyms. Vail’s Shadograph keeps time, keeps score and blows a horn at the end of a period of play. But it doesn’t referee.

50 years ago

March 24, 1972: Fire swept through half a duplex building at 324 E. Vernon Ave., causing a $37,000 loss. The cause may be traceable to a candle and incense left burning when the student occupants retired for the night. Normal sent a fire engine and some volunteers; police assisted.

25 years ago

March 24, 1997: Obituaries today include Rose Rudat, 74, of Bloomington. For years, she and her husband Edward operated the Rudat Family Restaurant in downtown Bloomington. Later she worked at the ISU Food Service until her retirement. Edward survives along with two sons.

