100 years ago: Movie star Fatty Arbuckle on trial for manslaughter of Virginia Rappe

100 years ago

Dec. 3, 1923: Fatty Arbuckle, movie star, is on trial manslaughter of actress Virginia Rappe in a San Francisco hotel. The jury is deliberating with no sign of a verdict, and jurors will probably be locked up again tonight. Arbuckle’s movies have frequently played in Bloomington theaters.

75 years ago

Dec. 3, 1946: More on the coal strike: the United Mine Workers rejected a back-to-work order from a federal judge. As a result, union President John L. Lewis could go to jail on contempt charges unless he does an about face and complies. The judge will decide later this week.

50 years ago

Dec. 3, 1971: Two Twin Cities men were killed in a Missouri plane crash, apparently after their plane collided with another in mid-air. The other plane landed safely. The victims are identified as pilot David Clark and Donald Mehl, president of Golden Label Inc. livestock breeders.

25 years ago

Dec. 3, 1996: It’s official, but there wasn’t much guesswork about this: Mayor Jesse Smart will run for a fourth term. Also today, his opponent Judy Markowitz fell on the ice at city hall and reportedly broke three bones in her ankle. For now, the headline said, this campaign is on ice.

