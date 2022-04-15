100 years ago: Missing person in Peoria

100 years ago

April 15, 1922: A missing person mystery is unfolding in Peoria. The Rev. W. J. Leach has disappeared; he was last seen four days ago. Police have had posses out looking for him and have dragged a pool, all to no avail. Leach is well known for writing features in a Peoria paper.

75 years ago

April 15, 1947: One of the four suspects awaiting trial for the murder of a 16-year old El Paso youth has changed his plea. Dewey Cook, 20, now pleads guilty and wants to be put on probation. There was no action on the request. The remaining three face trial next week.

50 years ago

April 15, 1972: WESN, the student radio station at IWU, signed on for the first time at 8 last night. It’s an FM station, broadcasting from Kemp Hall studios with 10 watts of power. Music, IWU sports and minority affairs make up the programming.

25 years ago

April 15, 1997: The EEOC, which is investigating allegations of sexual harassment at the Normal Mitsubishi plant, has identified 289 alleged victims or witnesses to harassment. Names will be kept confidential. The EEOC is preparing a federal sexual harassment suit against the automaker.

Compiled by Jack Keefe