100 years ago: McLean High School prepares for graduation

100 years ago

May 12, 1922: McLean High School is preparing for its graduation Friday night. The speaker will be Professor W. A. L. Beyer of ISNU. McLean is still a small school but it will have an annual, or yearbook. It is to be ten pages long and will be produced on a mimeograph machine.

75 years ago

May 12, 1947: Well known type designer Frederic Goudy, 82, has died of a heart attack. He was born in Bloomington, and was a cousin to Irving School principal Belle Goudy. He created 120 styles of type; about 75 remain in use today. (Modern day laptops still have one or two.)

50 years ago

May 12, 1972: The lights suddenly went out in Shirley, Funks Grove and parts of Bloomington. This was after midnight so some Illinois Power customers may not have noticed. A small raccoon had climbed into a substation and shorted out the works, killing himself in the process.

25 years ago

May 12, 1997: Central Illinois astronaut Scott Altman has just gotten news he will pilot the space shuttle scheduled for lift-off next April. The mission will be to study effects of weightlessness on the body and brain. Altman was born in Lincoln and grew up in Pekin.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.