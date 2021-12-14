100 years ago: McLean County faces highway crisis

100 years ago

Dec. 14, 1921: McLean County is facing a highway crisis. The state appropriations won’t cover all the highway needs, and this county is slow to wake up to the fact it must supply right of way for road-building. The Association of Commerce has called a meeting to form an action plan.

75 years ago

Dec. 14, 1946: A Pennsylvania Railroad passenger train wrecked at Mansfield, Ohio, killing 14 people including several soldiers. Two area servicemen were injured. Ivan Umphress of Wenona is in critical condition. Donald Adams of Danvers was also hurt but no condition was given.

50 years ago

Dec. 14, 1971: Notable losses today include David Sarnoff and Harold “Tiny” Hill. Sarnoff is known for founding the NBC network. Hill was a big band leader of the twenties and thirties, and known for such pieces as “Angry” and “Skirts.” He was born in Sullivan and attended ISNU.

25 years ago

Dec. 14, 1996: Neil Reagan, 88, has died. The Reagan Center at Eureka College bears his family name. The best known of them, of course, is his brother Ronald, the former president. But Neil was overshadowed and a big Eureka supporter in his own right. He graduated in 1933.

