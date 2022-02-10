100 years ago: McLean County buys new flags for the memorial arches at the courthouse

100 years ago

Feb. 10. 1922: The county bought new flags for the memorial arches at the courthouse. The old banners were getting faded and frayed. There was discussion about flag etiquette, especially since these flags are left up all night. Army flag regulations call for taking them down at sunset.

75 years ago

Feb. 10, 1947: Attendance is down at Illinois Wesleyan University this term. But spirits were high with the dedication of Munsell Hall. It’s the new women’s dormitory on campus. The building is dedicated in memory of Charles Munsell and former IWU President Oliver Munsell.

50 years ago

Feb. 10. 1972: Several ISU students are making the most of the pinball craze. It’s a quasi-sport to them, with uniform-like shirts, a league, and a commissioner. They play on coin-operated machines in the game room of the student union. These guys want to play teams from other colleges.

25 years ago

Feb. 10, 1997: Heller Ford in El Paso is celebrating 40 years in business. It began with Gene Heller’s gas station in Secor, a few miles west. He would sell a few cars on the side every year. Then in 1957 he opened a dealership in El Paso, and has been on Route 24 near I-39 since 1988.

