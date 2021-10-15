100 years ago: Max Shelper back in prison

100 years ago

Oct. 15, 1921: Max Shepler, 61, is back in prison now. It’s his second term as a car thief but he did time before under the alias of G.E. Donaldson. He admitted he killed three men, and there’s one more with whom he wants to get even. Adding up the prison time, he now has seven terms.

75 years ago

Oct. 15, 1946: Several crossing watchmen will be displaced when the Alton adds automatic flashers and gates in Normal. The improvements are slated for rail crossings at Linden, Ash, Fell, and Broadway. University Street already has flashers and gates will be added.

50 years ago

Oct. 15, 1971: An eight-hour police chase and manhunt resulted in nothing for police. It began with a stolen car, followed by three fender-benders and a careful combing of farm fields on the fringes of northeast Normal. The suspect is a young male with long hair, and he’s still out there.

25 years ago

Oct. 15, 1996: For the first time ever, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has closed over 6,000. Twin City stock brokers weren’t surprised because the Dow had been close to that figure for some time. And some brokers cautioned there’s no magic in 6,000; it’s just another number.

