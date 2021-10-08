100 years ago: Matt Shelper goes back to jail

100 years ago

Oct. 8, 1921: Matt Shelper, who jumped from a moving train while in the sheriff’s custody, is going back to jail. He jumped as he was being returned from Oklahoma on a stolen-car charge. Shelper’s an ex-convict. He was found guilty of car theft and the judge sent him back to Joliet.

75 years ago

Oct. 8, 1946: A BFD hook and ladder truck was decorated with a safety banner and toured downtown to call attention to Fire Prevention Week. In Chicago, Mrs. Cyrus Wood, 80, insists Mrs. O’Leary’s cow started the Great Fire of 1871. She claims to have met both Mrs. O and her cow.

50 years ago

Oct. 8, 1971: A bomb went off in the home of former State Sen. David Davis, 1114 E. Monroe. Davis and his wife were home watching TV, but neither was injured. Davis has been out of politics for four years and said he doesn’t know why someone would bomb his home.

25 years ago

Oct. 8, 1996: Ellsworth Mayor Joe Thompson resigned. He’s had some stormy times with the village board. But the real reason he’s resigning is that he is moving outside Ellsworth. Joe and his wife, Donna Thompson, are getting a divorce. She is the Ellsworth water commissioner.

