100 years ago: Mary Percy and R. S. Krum celebrate 53 years of marriage

100 years ago

Feb. 18, 1922: Mary Percy and R.S. Krum are celebrating 53 years of marriage at their son’s home on Clinton Boulevard. They are lumbering people by trade. Mr. Krum opened a lumber yard in Arrowsmith when the town was only a plat. And he built the first house there in 1872.

75 years ago

Feb. 18, 1947: Harry Lewis, formerly of Bloomington, completed 50 years on the Alton, 40 of them as a conductor. He reached his milestone on a passenger run to Chicago. Lewis is the father of Loren Lewis of Normal. The elder Lewis left Bloomington about 20 years ago.

50 years ago

Feb. 18, 1972: The fifth “robbery” at the Main Street Clark station apparently was more a hoax than a holdup. But it was still theft and cops arrested two men for pulling an inside job. One of them was the attendant who was on duty; the other was a South Hill man who needed money.

25 years ago

Feb. 18, 1997: WJBC is dumping its talk-music format in favor of all talk. The move is motivated by WJBC’s loss of its top ratings spot. Local announcers will remain, joined by syndicated hosts Dr. Laura Schlesinger and Gil Gross. Oldies will be played overnight.

