100 years ago: Mary Ann Potter dies at 107

100 years ago

Nov. 9, 1921: Mrs. Mary Ann Potter, 107, has died in Dwight. Her life spanned remarkable times in the building of this country. Her father fought in the War of 1812; her grandfather fought under George Washington in the Revolution. Mrs. Potter leaves one living son.

75 years ago

Nov. 9. 1946: The Sigmund Sorg jewelry store reopened at its new shop on the south side of the court house square. Its previous location had been at 111 North Center. The new store, at 106 West Washington, will have a second floor for sales and repair of small appliances and watches.

50 years ago

Nov. 9, 1971: Ten fire departments fought a blaze at a grain elevator in LeRoy. Firemen poured water on the fire from all sides and knocked down the flames before they could spread to a fertilizer plant, bulk oil facility and nearby homes. It took three hours to control the blaze.

25 years ago

Nov. 9, 1996: Construction is progressing on the Sugar Grove Nature Center in Funks Grove. A picnic shelter, made from a converted cattle barn, is already complete. The completed center will be a place where visitors can learn about the environment and McLean County history.

