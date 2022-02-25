100 years ago: Man claiming to be ex-soldier and unemployed robs DeWitt County Bank

100 years ago

Feb. 25, 1922: A man, claiming to be an ex-soldier and out of work, robbed the DeWitt County Bank. It was planned well enough except for his escape. Dr. Reeserman, who was also in the bank, chased him down and tackled him on the square. The suspect had no gun and is now in jail.

75 years ago

Feb. 25, 1947: The newly founded Normal Chamber of Commerce has chosen Dr. Lynn TenEyck, a dentist, as its president. The chamber officially launched last night with the election of officers and directors. It begins with 67 business members and 11 associate members.

50 years ago

Feb. 25, 1972: Jetton’s grocery store on South Evans Street is closing today. Fred and Rhoda Jetton opened the store 44 years ago, and credit their customers for keeping them open for four decades. But neighborhood grocery stores are dying out and the Jettons are packing for Arizona.

25 years ago

Feb. 25, 1997: K’s Merchandise will move into Walmart’s old space when the new Walmart is finished. The new K’s site will be in Lakeview Plaza (where Hy-Vee is now). But the move will leave Normal without certain sales tax revenue until someone buys the old K’s store.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.