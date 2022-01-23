100 years ago: Low temperatures hitting the area

100 years ago

Jan. 23, 1922: Temperatures got down to almost zero late last week, allowing the three remaining ice harvest firms to get to work. One, H.H. Bevan, said he expects to store about 4,000 tons of ice this winter. Ice harvesters are a dying breed now that most commercial ice is manufactured.

75 years ago

Jan. 23, 1947: The Scottish Rite Temple, also called the Consistory, (now the BCPA) is all paid off after 26 years. There will be a mortgage burning ceremony this Sunday afternoon. Due to limited seating, attendance will be limited to members of the Bloomington lodge.

50 years ago

Jan. 23, 1972: Union electricians are about to go on strike against Twin City contractors in a wage issue. Neither side is very harsh about blaming the other. But both blame the federal government’s wage freeze. The electricians’ retroactive pay raises are caught up in the freeze.

25 years ago

Jan. 23, 1997: The South Hill Café is set to open in the space of the old Mission Mart at 1415 S. Main. The café is owned by Lori Smith, who has 13 years in the restaurant business, most recently at the Parkview Inn. The eatery will seat 65 and employ 12 to 15 people.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.