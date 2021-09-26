100 years ago: Logan County grand jury would not indict Officer Leslie Mountjoy

100 years ago

Sept. 26, 1921: The Logan County grand jury would not indict in the case of Officer Leslie Mountjoy of Atlanta. He shot and killed Alonzo Kirby in self-defense after the victim allegedly threatened to attack him with a bottle. The victim and his pals reportedly had been drinking.

75 years ago

Sept. 26, 1946: It was announced that the Eureka-Williams plant in Bloomington will soon be making all Eureka appliances. The company’s vacuum cleaners are well-known household products. Corporate headquarters will be moved here from Detroit in a few months, company officials say.

50 years ago

Sept. 26, 1971: Edward Calabrese, 21, of Hyde Park, New York, stopped in town on a cross-country bike trip. He left home Sept. 3. So far he has been caught in a hurricane and had to endure cramps along the way. He makes 100 miles a day in flat country and finds people are nice all over.

25 years ago

Sept. 26, 1996: Two more businesses will open in Chenoa, expecting to capitalize on traffic from Interstate 55. McDonald’s is one, owned by Paul and Mary Brezney of Metamora. The other is an Apollo Mart, a gas station owned by Illinois Independent Oil Co. of Lincoln.

