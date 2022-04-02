100 years ago: Local pastor Dr. J. W. Dinsmore at Second Presbyterian Church dies

100 years ago

April 2, 1922: Local losses include Dr. J. W. Dinsmore, former pastor at Second Presbyterian Church. He died at his home in California. And Leroy farmer Preston Bishop has died. He fought with the 116th Illinois Cavalry in the Civil War. Only one man survives from that outfit.

75 years ago

April 2, 1947: A grand jury indicted Woodford County Sheriff J. Wallace Meiner for allegedly letting a murder suspect run loose when he was supposed to be in jail. He was served with the indictment by the coroner. Meiner appeared in court and posted $1,000 bond.

50 years ago

April 2, 1972: Twin City residents woke up to another surprise from Mother Nature: a few inches of fresh snow on the ground. The view was post-card pretty, and the impact was more inconvenient than intolerable. Today’s Easter egg hunts had to be postponed until next week.

25 years ago

April 2, 1997: Alderwoman Judy Markowitz defeated three-term incumbent Mayor Jesse Smart to become Bloomington’s first female mayor-elect. The margin of victory made for an early call last evening. In Normal, incumbent Mayor Kent Karraker defeated challenger Steve Harsh.

