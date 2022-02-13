100 years ago: Local obituaries for Dan O'Neil and 'Harve' Lewis

100 years ago

Feb. 13, 1922: Obituaries today include Dan O’Neil and “Harve” Lewis. Both died Sunday. O’Neill, a former alderman, started a west-side grocery store and cofounded Corn Belt Bank. Lewis had been ticket agent at the Lake Erie & Western depot for the past 40 years.

75 years ago

Feb. 13, 1947: About 350 people turned out in Hudson (population 324) to honor Junius Thompson and Mrs. Ferdice Stinley for their 10 years as telephone operators. It was a farewell party. Thompson and Mrs. Stinley are leaving Hudson for Rolla, Missouri, where they bought a farm.

50 years ago

Feb. 13, 1972: Fire destroyed a Civil War-era house near McLean. It was a stately old brick home occupied by the Russell Alexander family. No one was home at the time. The Alexanders were restoring the house for their landlord, who couldn’t work on it himself due to a heart condition.

25 years ago

Feb. 13, 1997: Four percent pay raises are on their way for District 87’s education support personnel. They are in a new contract between the school board and the Bloomington Education Association. The raises will last for only a year. Then wage negotiations are set to reopen.

