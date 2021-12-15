100 years ago: Local business leaders pledge $10,000 for Illini Boulevard

100 years ago

Dec. 15, 1921: Local business leaders pledged $10,000 in a bond to acquire right of way for the Illini Boulevard Highway through Bloomington Township. This covers buying land but also straightening of parts of the present road. (Illini Boulevard eventually became Route 66.)

75 years ago

Dec. 15, 1946: An explosion tore apart a dredge machine on a farm near Downs at 12:05 Friday morning. Pieces of debris were thrown half a mile, windows were blown out, and the entire village shook. Foul play is suspected and deputies are looking for a possible getaway car.

50 years ago

Dec. 15, 1971: Federal judge Otto Kerner, the former Illinois governor, was indicted on a series of corruption charges. He is only the fourth sitting federal judge ever to be indicted. The indictments were announced by U.S. attorney James Thompson (a future Illinois governor).

25 years ago

Dec. 15, 1996: Tri-County Health Care reached a last-minute deal with Heritage Enterprises to keep the Fairbury nursing home operating. It had been scheduled to close. In addition, Heritage will build a 53-bed skilled nursing care building on the grounds to go with the existing facility.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.