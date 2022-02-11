100 years ago: Livingston County Sheriff Robert Gorman orders arrest of Edward Clough of Forrest

100 years ago

Feb. 11, 1922: Livingston County Sheriff Robert Gorman ordered the arrest of Edward Clough of Forrest. The charge: refusing to accept appointment as a deputy sheriff. It’s thought to be a first in Livingston County. Gorman wanted men for riot control near Streator and Clough had refused.

75 years ago

Feb. 11, 1947: Raymond School has its second school zone traffic sign, supplied by the police department. It’s a mobile stop sign — on wheels — lettered commanding drivers to stop. A second sign on the mounting post says “We want to live,” and “Drive slow.”

50 years ago

Feb. 11, 1972: ISU has hired Eugene Budig as vice president and dean. He is an official at the University of Nebraska until June 30, and starts at ISU in July. (A Normal street is named for him. Budig became president of ISU and was later president of baseball’s American League.)

25 years ago

Feb. 11, 1997: Local obituaries today include Wilbur Smith, 82, who died Saturday. He worked in retail much of his life. But he was also widely known as an experimental aviator. Many of his aircraft designs have been built and flown worldwide. He was a Waynesville area native.

