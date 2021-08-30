100 years ago: Livingston County hold James Brown and Rebecca Dickey on charges

100 years ago

Aug. 30, 1921: Livingston County authorities are holding James Brown and Mrs. Rebecca Dickey — brother and sister — on charges running a still at the Dickey home. Part of Streator is in Livingston County. Deputies confiscated moonshine and dumped sour mash onto the ground.

75 years ago

Aug. 30, 1946: Harry Tolbert of LeRoy leads the singles field in horseshoe pitching at the Illinois Farm Sports Festival. His score is 209 going into tomorrow’s championship round. Tolbert will pitch against seven other contenders for the winner’s trophy.

50 years ago

Aug. 30, 1971: Bloomington Federal Savings & Loan bought the Loomis building at 109-111 E. Washington for purposes of expansion. (Bloomington Federal eventually became PNC bank through a series of mergers. Its building is now the Government Center. The Loomis is gone.)

25 years ago

Aug. 30, 1996: Arson has been ruled out in the downtown fire at Haney Plumbing and Twin City Hydramatic. Investigators say the blaze was accidental but haven’t listed an exact cause. Owner Joe Haney says rebuilding is likely, and plans are already being drawn up.

Compiled by Jack Keefe