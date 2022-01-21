100 years ago: Lions Club to honor local boys who died in World War with trees in Miller Park

100 years ago

Jan. 21, 1922: The Lions Club wants to plant trees in Miller Park to honor local boys who died in the World War. The city is expected to approve the plan. Each tree will bear a small plaque to name the soldier it honors. The Lions propose “Memorial Grove” as the name of the tract.

75 years ago

Jan. 21, 1947: Voters in the McLean school district have approved a new addition to the high school. A companion issue on the ballot authorized $120,000 to pay for the addition. The addition will include a music room, gym, cafeteria, kitchen and a farm and vocational shop.

50 years ago

Jan. 21, 1972: A Normal rescue squad was transporting a woman to the hospital from Golden West Steak House when it became involved in a three-vehicle crash. No one was hurt in the crash but the woman still needed to go to the hospital. Police finished the run in a squad car.

25 years ago

Jan. 21, 1997: Straight party voting is now out in Illinois. The Republican legislature passed a last-minute law forcing voters to mark every Republican or Democrat they select. They thought straight party voting was keeping Democrats in power. Gov. Jim Edgar signed the bill.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.