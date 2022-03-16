100 years ago: Lewis G. Stevenson one of three partners in General Air Service

100 years ago

March 16, 1922: New York papers say Lewis G. Stevenson of Bloomington is one of three partners in General Air Service, Inc. The firm plans to build rigid airships in the U.S., taking business from Germany. For airship buoyancy they want to use helium, which is safer than hydrogen.

75 years ago

March 16, 1947: Without warning city officials, the sheriff and state’s attorney staged several raids in Bloomington. Two brothels on Moulton Street produced nine arrests. Elsewhere in town, 17 otherwise-legitimate spots were hit and 112 coin-op gambling machines seized.

50 years ago

March 16, 1972: St. Joseph’s Hospital received areawide trauma center designation from the state. It was the only Twin City hospital to apply, and only the fourth in Illinois to receive such designation. To qualify, St. Joseph’s spent 18 months upgrading facilities and medical services.

25 years ago

March 16, 1997: Normal police have a reputation for being aggressive with drunken drivers. The town consistently ranks in the top 20 in Illinois for DUI arrests, averaging 290 per year. They don’t arrest everyone they stop, but administer a lot of tests to identify those who are drunk.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.