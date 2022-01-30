100 years ago: LE&W Railroad orders special police to Bloomington due to burglaries

100 years ago

Jan. 30, 1922: The LE&W Railroad has ordered special police to Bloomington, where there has been a rash of freight car burglaries. One railroad policeman shot Alfred Ross of near Waynesville, and he’s being treated at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Ross was allegedly stealing candy.

75 years ago

Jan. 30, 1947: El Paso had a rare homicide Monday night. Edward Hollingsworth, 19, is charged with the fatal stabbing of Edward Bennett outside the Lucky Spot Café. Three juveniles are also being held as accomplices. Hollingsworth was bound over to the grand jury today.

50 years ago

Jan. 30, 1972: A house fire interrupted a family reunion at the Orville Sallade home, 1203 W. Taylor. It was electrical in origin and hard for firemen to get at. Family members pulled the fuses as soon as they noticed the fire. Damage is extensive, mostly from smoke and water.

25 years ago

Jan. 30, 1997: Three women who work at Denny’s Doughnuts have been arrested for allegedly dipping into the till. Using security video and a paper trail, police found they were pocketing money that should have gone into the register after a sale. Over 280 incidents were alleged.

