100 years ago: Lake County judge throws out $500,000 embezzlement charges against Gov. Small

100 years ago

Dec. 30, 1921: A Lake County judge threw out the $500,000 embezzlement charges against Gov. Len Small on several technicalities. Most were clerical errors and involved the legality of meetings by the Sangamon county board. The only remaining charge — conspiracy — will be tried in Waukegan.

75 years ago

Dec. 30, 1946: The baby boom has begun. Mennonite Hospital recorded its 1,000th childbirth of 1946. A boy was born to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Breth of 712 E. Monroe. They haven’t named him yet. It has been a record year for births at Mennonite. The old record was 722, set in 1945.

50 years ago

Dec. 30, 1971: An Ellsworth man, charged with DUI, didn’t have far to go after wrecking his car. He had crashed into a Bloomington police car and then the wall of the city jail at city hall. He’s in the damaged jail now, facing a bevy of charges, and has demanded a jury trial.

25 years ago

Dec. 30, 1996: The Prairie Aviation Museum’s restored DC-3 is drawing statewide attention. It appears on the cover of this month’s edition of Historic Illinois Magazine. The 1942 plane was recently placed in the National Register of Historic Places. Originally it was a military transport.

