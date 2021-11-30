100 years ago: Knights of Pythias acquire Capt. Cleon Hills home as club house

100 years ago

Nov. 30, 1921: The Knights of Pythias have acquired the home of Capt. Cleon Hills, 406 West Jefferson, as a club house. Hills and his wife are leaving for California. In the 1850s the previous owner entertained Abraham Lincoln as he traveled to a debate with Stephen A. Douglas.

75 years ago

Nov. 30, 1946: Many area school boards are wondering how to comply with a 1944 law that requires more physical education time for students. Larger gyms would be needed to hold more classes at a time. But construction costs have risen and are now prohibitive for some schools.

50 years ago

Nov. 30, 1971: There is talk of opening one or more joint-service fire stations in the Twin Cities. That is, a fire station occupied by both the Bloomington and Normal fire departments. Local officials are in talks with the state Inspection Rating Bureau, which favors the idea.

25 years ago

Nov. 30, 1996: Chenoa and LeRoy won state football championships in the playoffs at ISU. LeRoy (combined with Tri Valley) beat Sciota Northwestern-La Harpe and Chenoa defeated Central A&M. It’s rare for two schools from the same county to win it all on the same day.

