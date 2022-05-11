100 years ago: Jury filled for Gov. Len Small embezzlement trial

100 years ago

May 11, 1922: The jury is seated in the embezzlement conspiracy trial of Gov. Len Small. The final positions were filled surprisingly fast, and the prosecution has wired its first witnesses to be in the Waukegan courtroom tomorrow. Eleven of the twelve jurors are blue collar workers.

75 years ago

May 11, 1947: The hospital association in Gibson City announced that a 45-bed hospital will be built on the north side of the town. Ford County doctors were consulted about the facility size and type. The group bought 2.5 acres of land for the site, and expects plans to be ready June 12.

50 years ago

May 11, 1972: Fire destroyed three grain storage bins at the Hallsville elevator west of Clinton. It was exactly two years after a blaze destroyed another elevator of the same company. Owner Willard Smith said he bought the bins for $90,000 and didn’t know if any grain could be saved.

25 years ago

May 11, 1997: The Hohulin Bros. Fence Co. is “posting” 100 years in business. The Goodfield firm has eleven full-time workers and two part-timers. Gottlieb Hohulin installed the company’s first fence, a woven-wire job, in 1897 for Jacob Zehr who paid $26.90 for the work.

