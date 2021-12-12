100 years ago: Junk cars become big business

100 years ago

Dec. 12, 1921: Now that so many people have cars, what happens to the old ones no one wants anymore? About a thousand of them are on a lot in the 300 block of South Center Street. They have been salvaged and stripped until they are junk. Junk cars have become big business.

75 years ago

Dec. 12, 1946: IWU has a centennial building project that includes the new gym, two dorms, and a hockey field for the university’s 100th anniversary. This means assistant professor Charles Major’s house has to be moved. It’s on stilts now, at the northwest corner of the hockey field.

50 years ago

Dec. 12, 1971: A search for the largest twins a birth has ended in Monticello. Gerald Paris and Geraldine Paris Wittig, now 30, each weighed 11pounds. It caused quite a stir when they were born near Flora. When the question first arose, it was mistakenly thought they were born in Stanford.

25 years ago

Dec. 12, 1996: Officer Greg Zook pleaded guilty to minor drug charges stemming from an investigation of the Eureka Police Department. The plea was a part of a deal in which the felony charges were dropped. Zook is off the Eureka force, but now is an officer of the East Peoria PD.

