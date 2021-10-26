100 years ago: John McBarnes dies at his home in Holder

100 years ago

Oct. 26, 1921: John McBarnes, who was putting up the money for the McBarnes Memorial Building in downtown Bloomington, died at his home near Holder. He was a prominent farmer whose last public act was to give $150,000 for construction of the building. McBarnes suffered a stroke.

75 years ago

Oct. 26, 1946: Three people were killed in a car-truck crash on Route 66 between Lexington and Towanda. All the dead are from Chicago. Three others were hurt, including one man who was assisting rescue workers. Police say the wreck occurred as the car tried to pass the truck.

50 years ago

Oct. 26, 1971: IWU President Robert Eckley produced a list of five objectives for the university to meet by 1976. Overall, they are designed to lessen Wesleyan’s dependence on student tuition and fees while making moderate improvements to the campus infrastructure.

25 years ago

Oct. 26, 1996: Saybrook farmer Shaun Foutch discovered a wounded bald eagle in a field and turned it over to Dr. Shawn Hohulin in Normal. Hohulin has been treating the eagle’s neurologically damaged wing and its hunger and thirst. Both men are hoping the bird recovers.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.