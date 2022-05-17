100 years ago: John Martin Poyer dies

100 years ago

May 17, 1922: John Martin Poyer died last week in Washington, D.C. His death didn’t draw much notice at the time but he was a retired commander in the U.S. Navy. And after his career ended he was Governor of American Samoa. Poyer grew up at the Soldiers Orphans Home in Normal.

75 years ago

May 17, 1947: Bloomington City Council got a look at the plans for the proposed new city hall as prepared by the architectural firm of Schaeffer, Hooten and Wilson. Council approved the plans but made it clear that approval of plans is not a commitment to build a new city hall.

50 years ago

May 17, 1972: Calvary Baptist Church in Normal will observe its tenth anniversary. Among the speakers will be Bob Jones III, grandson of the founder of Bob Jones University. (Since its founding, the church has opened a private school with faith-based teaching.)

25 years ago

May 17, 1997: A special House committee decided 8-2 that Illinois Chief Justice James Heiple should not be impeached. Heiple was accused of trying to use his position to get out of a traffic ticket in Pekin. Committee members said after the vote that they favor his resignation instead.

