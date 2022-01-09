100 years ago: Joe Goodman dies

100 years ago

Jan. 9, 1922: Joe Goodman has died. He one of the fastest racehorses in the country and belonged to William Mikels of Carlock. Joe Goodman became ill and had to be shot after bouts with lockjaw and tetanus. His last race was at Cleveland, Ohio, where he holds the track record.

75 years ago

Jan. 9, 1947: The milk house caught fire on the Albert Eymann farm. Neighbors spotted the flames 2 miles away and ran to help, mostly on foot. Heavy snowdrifts bogged down one farmer’s tractor as he sped cross-country to the fire. The milk house was a mess but they put the fire out.

50 years ago

Jan. 9, 1972: Emerson Street Christian Church bought property on Cottage Avenue in Normal for use as a parsonage and eventual relocation of the church. Rev. Jack Thompson is the minister. (After the move, the church changed its name to College Park Christian Church.)

25 years ago

Jan. 9, 1997: The Chiddix Junior High School library and computer lab will be air conditioned in time for summer school. The PTO kicked in $3,000 for the $24,000 project. But it almost didn’t happen. The Unit 5 board’s acceptance of the PTO donation was only by a 4-3 vote.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.