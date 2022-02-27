100 years ago: Jane Addams to speak at Second Presbyterian Church

100 years ago

Feb. 27, 1922: Nationally known social worker Jane Addams gave a lecture to 2,000 people on hunger in Europe. She focused on postwar Austria and Russia. A Cedarville native, she was set to speak at the Unitarian Church but her talk was moved to Second Presbyterian due to the large crowd.

75 years ago

Feb. 27, 1947: The Alton & Sangamon Railroad, which is today’s Alton Railroad, was chartered 100 years ago today. There was no centennial celebration. The Alton was formed to ship Springfield products to St. Louis markets. It reached north into Bloomington in 1853.

50 years ago

Feb. 27, 1972: Lincoln Christian College and Seminary has reached an enrollment of 1,100 for the first time. The head count stands at 1,171 with three extension centers yet to report their enrollments. LCC began as Lincoln Bible Institute in 1944 with only 15 students.

25 years ago

Feb. 27, 1997: There is no more tie in the Ward 1 primary for alderman. Four-term incumbent George Kroutil pulled out of the race. He and Irene Klink had tied for second place with 58 votes each. Now Klink and John Rhoda will face off in the general election.

