100 years ago: James Ballard of Winchester surprises Bloomington relatives

100 years ago

Sept. 25, 1921: James Ballard of Winchester had been out of touch with his Bloomington relatives for a long time, so he decided to surprise them with a visit. When he got here, he found three of them are now dead. And two daughters of one couple have married and can’t be found.

75 years ago

Sept. 25, 1946: Morris Tick Salvage Co. suffered its third fire in two years. The early evening blaze caused over $20,000 loss in the main company warehouse. The billowing black smoke attracted a crowd of 2,000 spectators to the plant, located at 501 E. Stewart St.

50 years ago

Sept. 25, 1971: A truck and IC freight train collided at Gilman, killing the trucker and derailing 27 cars. State police say the victim probably never saw the train because of the direct sun in his eyes. The Route 24 crossing is protected by flashing signals. The wreckage piled 100 feet high.

25 years ago

Sept. 25, 1996: Sister Marie Charlotte Schneider, a teacher at St. Clare School, has earned national recognition for her teaching methods. Since 1991 she has taught her first-graders the skill of reasoning while solving math problems. This year she’s teaching it without using a textbook.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.