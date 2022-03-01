100 years ago: J.S. Raycraft Bakery burns down

100 years ago

March 1, 1922: The J. S. Raycraft Bakery on East Lafayette Street burned to the ground early Sunday morning. All the equipment, which was practically new, and the building and baking supplies are gone. H. L. Bevan will take over the delivery routes. Insurance doesn’t cover the loss.

75 years ago

March 1, 1947: Trustees of the new Bloomington Township Fire Department have tapped Albert Wolff as its first chief. BTFD doesn’t have any firefighting equipment yet but the new fire engine is expected in a few weeks. It’ll be housed in the station on South Morris Avenue.

50 years ago

March 1, 1972: Bloomington has been using contract haulers to make garbage pickups on Saturdays. When they’re on vacation, city crews work overtime to cover the routes. The contract routes are finished after this week. Residents will be notified of their new pickup days.

25 years ago

March 1, 1997: A new federal law requires photo ID’s for anyone under 27 to buy tobacco products. As a test, the Pantagraph sent a young-looking 27-year old staffer around to buy cigarettes and to see if he would be carded. Three times he was, but nine times he was not.

