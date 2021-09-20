100 years ago: IWU to redevelop with new coaching staff and buildings

100 years ago

Sept. 20, 1921: IWU is in redeveloping itself with a new coaching staff and buildings. So this newspaper proposes a new team nickname, like the “Corn Dodgers.” A team-naming contest was announced. A season football ticket awaits the person who suggests the winning name.

75 years ago

Sept. 20, 1946: Mr. and Mrs. Leo Meyers moved into their new house at 916 Normal Avenue. It’s one of those pre-fabricated houses that are becoming popular in the post-war era. Their only complaint is that the floor plan is right out of the catalog. They couldn’t make any changes.

50 years ago

Sept. 20, 1971: Delores Kelly, 84, of Normal has died. She spent much of her life fighting for causes like women’s suffrage and the United Nations. She also founded the local chapter of UNICEF. The family moved to Normal in 1958. She had been ill, and hospitalized for eight days.

25 years ago

Sept. 20, 1996: St. Mary’s Church on West Olive Street has been remodeled to better reflect the tastes of the times. The 105-year old church hasn’t had a going-over for thirty years. New lighting, new sound system, new stained glass windows, paint and carpet are all part of the job.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.