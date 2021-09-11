100 years ago: IWU professor finds grubs in Bloomington's water

100 years ago

Sept. 11, 1921: An IWU professor has found grubs in Bloomington’s city water. They are water grubs, each about a quarter of an inch long, taken from his own kitchen tap water. Prof. Hartsough, speaking as a consumer, suggests to the city that the open-air reservoir be cleaned.

75 years ago

Sept. 11, 1946: The student veteran housing shortage began to ease this week with arrival of former POW housing units from Kansas. Contractors are remodeling them. Freshman veterans Fred Craig and Vito Cruzdis have already moved in. They’re on campus for football practice.

50 years ago

Sept. 11, 1971: Burglaries have gotten so bad in McLean County that there’s going to be a “Stop Burglary” poster design contest in the schools. The Women’s Division of the Association of Commerce will sponsor it. The student who creates the prize poster will win $25.

25 years ago

Sept. 11, 1996: The Citizens Beautification Committee singled out nine local property owners for beautification of their residential properties. Three are pictured in today’s paper: 1403 South Low St., and 903 and 905 East Jefferson. The Jefferson St. homes have separate owners.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.