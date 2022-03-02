100 years ago: Illinois Wesleyan makes pitch to merge with IWU

100 years ago

March 2, 1922: Illinois Wesleyan University made a pitch to Hedding College of Abingdon to merge with IWU in Bloomington. But Hedding rejected IWU’s offer and a similar one from Rock Island. The city of Abingdon offered Hedding a package to stay, and it was accepted.

75 years ago

March 2, 1947: The Bloomington chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous has been in business for 18 months now, and has 24 members. A year ago it had seven. Two women are now members of the chapter, which this paper calls the city’s most exclusive club. Peak membership was 30.

50 years ago

March 2, 1972: Eugene Phelps, his wife and six kids saw their home burn down Monday. He had $4 in his pocket and makes $80 a week at Bloomington Township. Since then they have marveled at the outpouring of kindness, a lot of it from others who also didn’t have much themselves.

25 years ago

March 2, 1997: Scientists have successfully cloned a sheep and named the result “Dolly.” While cloning has already sparked a debate, ISU professors are hailing the achievement as a breakthrough. Among other applications, they say this could end the shortage of blood donors.

