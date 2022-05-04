100 years ago: Illinois Traction System plans to survey a line into Stevensonville neighborhood

100 years ago

May 4, 1922: The Illinois Traction System plans to survey a line into the Stevensonville neighborhood. The ITS owns the streetcar line, and doesn’t expect to profit from the extension. But it does want it to be self-sustaining. An ITS official says trackless trolley buses might be used.

75 years ago

May 4, 1947: The embattled TP&W Railroad named J. Russell Coulter as its new president, replacing the murdered George McNear. Coulter is a 20-year Frisco Lines man, and has resigned to take the new job in Peoria. He inherits a railroad coming off a bloody 18-month strike.

50 years ago

May 4, 1972: Fire destroyed a Stanford rental home, which the owners believe was the oldest house in the village. The tenants were at work when the blaze was discovered. Firemen got there quickly but were unable to save the house or any of the tenants’ belongings.

25 years ago

May 4, 1997: Cable rates are rising, not just in town but all over Central Illinois. In the Twin Cities, TCI charges $27.30 monthly for basic and second tier cable service. Peoria, also a TCI market, runs a new center higher at $27.93. (This was in the days before Comcast arrived.)

