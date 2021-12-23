100 years ago: Illinois Stove & Furnace Co. rescued by local donations and initiatives

100 years ago

Dec. 23, 1921: The Illinois Stove & Furnace Co. has been rescued by local donations and initiatives of the Association of Commerce. The factory had burned down. Local leaders stepped in and arranged for bonds to be sold so the plant can rebuild under a new name.

75 years ago

Dec. 23, 1946: “Peace on Earth,” a familiar theme at Christmas, is still out of reach in at least 10 parts of the world. AP reporters in China, India, Poland and other trouble spots report civil strife and border clashes despite approach of the second Yuletide since the end of World War II.

50 years ago

Dec. 23, 1971: Notable losses this week include Frances Brennan, 65, who had been head librarian at Normal since 1968. Also, Father Guy Moews has died at the age of 67. A Bloomington native, he was chaplain of a hospital in Ohio. He served 40 years in the priesthood.

25 years ago

Dec. 23, 1996: Norma Denzer retired after 22 years as secretary at Oakdale School. For her last-day attire, she chose a sweatshirt proclaiming her retirement. Students and faculty expressed how much they will miss her. Earlier last week, 300 people honored her at a reception.

