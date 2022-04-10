100 years ago: Illinois State University announces summer school classes

100 years ago

April 10, 1922: ISNU announced its summer school classes for the upcoming term. It will be a big project, with 164 different courses taught in 370 classes. In all, enrollment will be open to 2,200 students. Twenty-four new teachers have been hired for the summer term.

75 years ago

April 10, 1947: Part of self-government is the ability of a locality to determine whether it wants go on daylight savings time or remain on standard time. In Colfax, village trustees decided the town will stay on standard time for the summer. Clerk Harry Corpe made the announcement.

50 years ago

April 10, 1972: This is the 100th anniversary of the first Arbor Day, which began in Nebraska. Locally, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Durflinger of rural Heyworth observed the day by planting a clump of white birch on their acreage. They have already planted 600 trees and shrubs there.

25 years ago

April 10, 1997: A century-old brick chimney that once towered over the ISU campus has been removed to make room for a new boiler at the campus heating plant. The chimney, of smokestack proportions, is believed to have been built in the 1880s and was a landmark.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.