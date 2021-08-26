100 years ago: Illinois now owns the historic old courthouse at Metamora

100 years ago

Aug. 26, 1921: The State of Illinois now owns the historic old courthouse at Metamora. Abraham Lincoln practiced law there when he was a circuit-riding lawyer. The deed was transferred and the property dedicated during a Woodford County Old Settlers meeting.

75 years ago

Aug. 26, 1946: Bloomington’s newest restaurant is on track to open shortly after Sept. 1. Richard Secord, a veteran, will be manager of the new eatery. It will seat 110 people at the fountain, in booths and at the tables. Mrs. Agnes Spahn will be hostess and assistant manager.

50 years ago

Aug. 26, 1971: Notable losses this week include Rev. R.J. Zehr of Normal, a longtime radio preacher and township supervisor; Dr. Henry Manahan, professor of Latin at ISU; and band leader Ted Lewis, known for his battered top hat and for asking “Is everybody happy?”

25 years ago

Aug. 26, 1996: The Twin Cities are hosting three big shows this weekend. One is the Prairie Air Show at the airport; another is the Cultural Festival at Miller Park. Normal is holding its Cornfest. Not far away, Lincoln is hosting the Art & Balloon Festival at several venues.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.