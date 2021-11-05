100 years ago: Homecoming weekend for IWU

100 years ago

Nov. 5, 1921: This is homecoming weekend for both Illinois Wesleyan and IWU. Along with football and other festivities on both campuses, IWU will have a cornerstone laying ceremony at the new Memorial Gymnasium. (The building is now the Hansen Center.)

75 years ago

Nov. 5, 1946: The Thornton-Anderson tire shop has installed $10,000 worth of new tire recapping equipment. Owners James Thornton and Ralph Anderson say they can now recap the worn tires of all passenger cars and some trucks. The shop is at 207 S. Gridley St.

50 years ago

Nov. 5, 1971: A 72-year-old Jackson, Michigan, man was killed when he drove into a bridge abutment at Pipeline Road and I-55. His wife was seriously injured. Police say the same couple was involved in a fender bender earlier at Odell. A heart attack may have caused the second wreck.

25 years ago

Nov. 5, 1996: There is more agitation for railroad crossing gates at Madison Street in Towanda. Earlier this week a Towanda woman was struck and killed by a northbound Amtrak train there. The previous fatality at the crossing was 21 years ago. The village board is making the push for gates.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.