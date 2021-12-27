100 years ago: Holy Trinity Church celebrates 50 years

100 years ago

Dec. 27, 1921: Sunday marked the fiftieth anniversary of Holy Trinity’s church building. The first service was held there on Christmas Day, 1871, officiated by Father McGovern. The church was built to replace the original 1860s building which was destroyed by a tornado.

75 years ago

Dec. 27, 1946: “Squirt” is the two-legged dog of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Miller of Morton. He was hit by a truck and lost use of his back legs. Vets gave him almost no chance of survival. But Squirt can now go hunting with his master, and get into a car by himself, all on only two legs.

50 years ago

Dec. 27, 1971: Another of Normal’s new police cars has been in a wreck. That’s three new cruisers in the past nine days. This time, Cpl. James Jordan meant to back up in the Brokaw Hospital parking lot. But his foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas, causing the car to hit a pole.

25 years ago

Dec. 27, 1996: Hudson Troop 57 now has five Eagle Scouts. It’s the highest rank for Boy Scouts, and only 2½ percent of scouting’s general membership achieves it. The Eagle Scouts are Phil Andris, Philip Cooley, Richard Kehl, Erik Meredith, and Patrick Bandeko.

