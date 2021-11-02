 Skip to main content
100 years ago: Hills Hotel has new owners

100 years ago

Nov. 2, 1921: The Hills Hotel at Madison and Washington Streets has new owners. Messrs. Hamilton, Hall, Cole and Rosensteel bought the hotel from Capt. Hills, who is now one of the oldest hotel men around. The new owners plan upgrades to make the hotel one of Illinois’ finest.

75 years ago

Nov. 2, 1946: Bloomington police patrol the city in three 1942 Chevrolet cruisers, which cops say need to be replaced. The cars rack up about 100 miles per shift. Mayor Hayes says new cars are on the way, and will come from Rust Chevrolet. Delivery is expected sometime this month.

50 years ago

Nov. 2, 1971: A small, concentrated wind storm struck the Jack Roberts home in Towanda during the night. It demolished two garages and damaged his house, plus the new car he had in one of the garages. The only other wind damage in the area was an overturned farm wagon.

25 years ago

Nov. 2, 1996: Expansion of the Sears store at Eastland Mall is ahead of schedule. Work is still in progress in parts of the new addition while sales are in progress nearby. The new addition, over 7,000 square feet, should be fully finished next March.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.

